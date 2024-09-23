Man injured in Vanier shooting

Ottawa Police are investigating a Sunday late night shooting which sent one person to hospital.

It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of St-Denis and St. Jacques Street.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man was rushed to hospital.

He's listed in stable condition.

Caroline Davis said she heard three shots and saw the victim.

"I just came down. Came out this way, seeing that it was him right there on the ground. He was right on my step. And then that's when I turned around, and he took off his shirt and he's like, 'Caroline, can you wrap my leg?' And so, I wrapped his leg. And then that's when the police officer proceeded to come out," she said.

Nearby residents said it was a frightening incident.

"It's kind of nerve wracking. And Vanier already has a bad rap. So, I mean, I don't like spreading more negativity around Vanier. We love our neighborhood. We love our community and our neighbors. And so, it's quite shocking," said Amber Vanderhoeven.

Gerd Skof, another Vanier resident, said police cars are a common sight in the area.

"Every second week, at least 4 or 5 police cars here."

The incident is the latest in a recent wave of shootings and stabbings in Ottawa.

