Bank Street stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

A man was found with non-life-threatening wounds in the early hours of Friday morning on Bank Street in Centretown, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Ottawa paramedics say they received a call just before 5:45 a.m. reporting a stabbing incindent in the 300 block of Bank Street. An adult male was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating what happened.

“A police presence will remain in the area as the investigation is ongoing,” Ottawa police said on X.

This is the second stabbing incident in less than 10 hours in the capital. Police are also investigating an incident that left one person dead on George Street late Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. More to come