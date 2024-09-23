Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries in weekend stabbing

Ottawa paramedics say a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing in Centretown West this weekend.

It happened at around 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of Cambridge Street North, near Gladstone Avenue.

Paramedics said the woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa police said they were called on a report of a "suspicious incident" and found one injured person, who was transported to hospital by paramedics.

"At this time the incident is under investigation," a police spokesperson said.