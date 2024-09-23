OTTAWA
One man in critical condition after stabbing in Metcalfe

Ottawa paramedics say one man is in critical condition after a stabbing in the village of Metcalfe.

Emergency services were called to the area of Ira Morgan Way at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Ottawa police did not say whether anyone has been arrested or whether a suspect is being sought.

"At this time the investigation is in the infancy stages an update will be provided once available," a police spokesperson said.

