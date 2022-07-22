Man injured in shooting in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood

One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following an evening shooting in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 1-100 block of Clifford Private at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.