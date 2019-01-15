

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 20-year-old man is recovering in hospital after an evening shooting in Ottawa’s Britannia neighbourhood.

Ottawa Police responded to a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. Monday evening on Doane Street.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

There’s no word on any arrests.

Meantime, Ottawa Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Queen Mary Street around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

There are no reported injuries.