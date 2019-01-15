Man hurt in Britannia shooting
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:43AM EST
A 20-year-old man is recovering in hospital after an evening shooting in Ottawa’s Britannia neighbourhood.
Ottawa Police responded to a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. Monday evening on Doane Street.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
There’s no word on any arrests.
Meantime, Ottawa Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Queen Mary Street around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
There are no reported injuries.