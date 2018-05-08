

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s is in serious condition after his car rolled and hit a tree in North Gower.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Fourth Line Road and Pollock Road at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Ottawa Fire says the driver was trapped in the car and needed to be extricated, but was alert and conscious at the time.

Photos from the scene show his car on its side, wrapped around a tree.

No other cars were involved.

Paramedics say the man had several broken bones.