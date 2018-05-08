Man freed from car, suffers serious injuries after roll-over in North Gower
Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after his car crashed in the area of Fourth Line Road and Pollock Road in North Gower May 8, 2018.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 7:42AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 7:49AM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s is in serious condition after his car rolled and hit a tree in North Gower.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Fourth Line Road and Pollock Road at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Ottawa Fire says the driver was trapped in the car and needed to be extricated, but was alert and conscious at the time.
Photos from the scene show his car on its side, wrapped around a tree.
No other cars were involved.
Paramedics say the man had several broken bones.
5:54 Pollock and 4th Line.— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) May 8, 2018
Single car rollover. M20s multiple fractures. Great team work with @ottfire who extricated the patient from the car while paramedics attended to the patient. Pt in serious condition at @OttawaTrauma. #Ottnews. pic.twitter.com/enKetvs1AB