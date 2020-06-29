OTTAWA -- Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 17-year-old woman in Pembroke, who was reported missing one week ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say a body located near River Road on Sunday is Myrah Rogers-Goersh. She was reported missing on June 20.

Police received a report just after 1 p.m. Sunday about a body located in the area.

In a statement, police say the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Regional Coroner's Office continue to investigate.

This is the second young person found deceased in Pembroke in less than two weeks.

Last Thursday, the OPP announced human remains found in the Ottawa River on June 17 were those of a missing 17-year-old. Tyson Yakabuskie had been reported missing on November 11, 2019.

In a statement, the OPP says, "the OPP would like to assure the public that these incidents pose no broader public safety risk. The investigation has found no direct connection between the two cases at this time."