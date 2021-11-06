OTTAWA -- A sea of red and black made its way into the stands at TD Place for the Ottawa Redblacks final home game of the season.

Playing host to the Toronto Argonauts, Saturday’s game was dedicated to the fans.

“It almost feels like normal," said Redblacks fan Peter Hallinan.

After a year without football, Hallinan is just thankful for the CFL's return to the field this season.

"OSEG did a great job of making us feel safe here.”

The season came with its own unique challenges, including welcoming fans back to the stadium under new COVID-19 protocols. The measures included the requirement for proof of vaccination and mandatory masks in the stadium, while not losing the traditional game-day experience.

"I think what people missed over the year was the sense of community," said Mark Goudie, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group CEO. "So it was nice to have people back with us and see old familiar faces and rekindle those relationships."

A crowd of 18,000 people made their way into the stands to show their appreciation for the team on Saturday afternoon. During this game, the Redblacks paid tribute to Ottawa resident and former CFL player Ron Arends.

A former captain of the Toronto Argonauts, Arends passed away two weeks ago but his loss is felt far beyond just the city in which he played. The 76-year-old was a prominent Ottawa businesesman as president and CEO of the Canadian Bank Note.

While it wasn’t the home finale the Redblacks had hoped for and the Grey Cup is no longer in the cards, there is optimism looking ahead to next season with kicker Lewis Ward, punter Richie Leone and receiver Devonte Dedmon all re-signing this week.

During Saturday's game, Dedmon set a CFL record for the fastest to five kick-return touchdowns in a career. Dedmon set the record in 15 games, breaking the record of 19 games set by Gizmo Williams.

The team will close out the season in Montreal Nov. 19. For the Redblacks faithful, that’s also when the countdown to June can once again begin.

"Looking forward to next year rebuilding year,” said Hallinan. "Go Redblacks, we’re gonna take back the Grey Cup next year.”

The Argos beat the Redblacks 23-20 in the final home game of the season.