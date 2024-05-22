OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fog to lift in Ottawa today, temperature to hit 30 C for first time in 2024

    Fog blankets Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Fog blankets Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa could warm up to 30 C for the first time in 2024 today, as the stretch of hot and humid weather continues.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37.  In 2023, Ottawa saw two days with the temperature above 30 C in May – 30.4 C on May 28 and 32.5 C on May 31.

    The record for the warmest May 22 is 31.1 C, set in 1977.

    A think blanket of fog is covering Ottawa this morning.  The fog is expected to dissipate this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

    Partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.

    Sunny on Thursday. High 26 C.

    Friday will be sunny. High 28 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for increasing cloudiness. High 23 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers .High 21 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.

