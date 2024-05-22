Ottawa hiring trash inspectors to watch for illegal dumping at launch of 3-item garbage limit
The city of Ottawa will be deploying trash cops to monitor for illegal dumping, when the new three-item garbage limit is introduced this fall.
Four new positions will be created this year for Ottawa Bylaw Services and Solid Waste Services to monitor illegal dumping through the transition period to the new three-item limit. The plan includes staff proactively monitoring waste in parks for potential illegal dumping, with Solid Waste Inspectors and Bylaw Services officers tasked with following up and issuing possible fines.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Staff anticipate a "temporary increase" in illegal dumping when the new limit on household waste is introduced on September 30.
"A temporary increase in illegal dumping is anticipated with any updates to curbside waste collection, which tapers off in the first three to six months with proactive monitoring, education, and enforcement," said a report for the environment and climate change committee.
Two temporary positions were approved in the 2024 budget to support enhanced monitoring for illegal dumping in parks, while two additional Bylaw Services positions will be created to watch for illegal dumping at commercial and private properties.
The city will have Parks and Recreation Staff monitor the city's 1,004 parks for possible illegal dumping once the new three-item limit is imposed. Under the approach for monitoring illegal dumping, parks collection staff will watch for an increase and solid waste inspectors will escalate and follow up with residents.
"If illegal dumping is found, Parks collection staff in Solid Waste Services will escalate the call to a Solid Waste Inspector, who would go on-site, search for identifying information, document findings and begin the escalation process," staff say.
"This would begin with a Notice of Violation if staff can identify where the waste was generated, and graduate to fines for repeat offenses, and would take the discarded waste with them for proper disposal."
The fine for illegal dumping ranges from $205 for illegal garbage in a park bin to a minimum of $500 for illegally dumping in a park. Fines for dumping on private properties is $300.
Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman told the committee on Tuesday the city would need permission from the Ontario government to increase the fines.
"This is a deliberate action," Coun. David Hill said. "This isn't like driving through a speed camera where you make an oopsie. You purposely take a bag of garbage, you put it in your vehicle and you drive three blocks away and you throw it in the bushes."
The City of Ottawa's education campaign ahead of the launch of the three-item limit this fall will include information on illegal dumping.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
DEVELOPING Republican National Committee in Washington evacuated after blood vials received in package
The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building, the police said.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Interpol says more than 1,500 stolen Canadian vehicles identified since February
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
Thunderstorms with tornado risk in some areas in Ontario, snow elsewhere in Canada
Canadians can expect a mixed bag of weather, with forecasts warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow in some areas across western Canada.
opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own
Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.
'All hell broke loose': Passengers on Singapore Airlines flight describe nightmare at 37,000 feet
Passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence on Tuesday described a sudden, dramatic drop as 'all hell broke loose' on board the Boeing airliner carrying 229 passengers and crew.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $11.5M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million price tag.
-
Halifax suffering from gridlock following accidents
An accident or vehicle breakdown on any of the major routes in Halifax can often cause traffic chaos.
-
How to remove ticks and what to know about these bloodsuckers
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Toronto
-
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
-
Hot Docs to close its flagship Toronto theatre, lay off staff for three months
The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it's closing its flagship Toronto theatre for about three months and laying off staff amid financial difficulties.
-
Ontario mother loses $2,500 to text scammer pretending to be daughter
An Ontario mother lost $2,500 to a scammer pretending to be her daughter asking for help in late April.
Montreal
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
-
Summer sizzle and storms ahead for Montreal
Summer heat has been building across southwestern Quebec since last week, and Montreal is expecting its hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday.
-
PQ concerned about number of complaints in private daycares
The PQ says it is alarmed by the number of health and safety complaints filed against private daycares.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario mother loses $2,500 to text scammer pretending to be daughter
An Ontario mother lost $2,500 to a scammer pretending to be her daughter asking for help in late April.
-
LOOK
LOOK Bear in distress spotted in northern Ont.
Photos captured last week by a concerned citizen in Greater Sudbury, Ont., show a bear in distress after its head became trapped in a plastic container.
-
Northern Ont. politician in spat with integrity commissioner over cellphone investigation
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc wants to fire the city’s integrity commissioner because he conducted a full investigation into a complaint about the politician’s cellphone bill.
Windsor
-
Murder trial underway for September 2020 death of Windsor father
A murder trial is underway the death of Windsor father in September 2020.
-
County Road 22 in Lakeshore closes due to buckling
County Road 22 in Lakeshore is closed for repairs after heat buckled the road.
-
Charges laid after rollerblader struck by car in Windsor
One person has been charged following a crash in Windsor involving a pedestrian. On May 20 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Parent Ave. near Chatham Street where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
London
-
Driver stopped twice less than 20 minutes apart
A driver in South Bruce was stopped and ticketed twice within 18 minutes, over the long weekend.
-
First look at London’s updated rules and restrictions for homeless encampments
Pets on leashes, a fire ban, and an age restriction, are some of the rules unveiled as part of London’s updated strategy for homeless encampments.
-
OPP looking for owner of urn with ashes inside
OPP in Oxford County are hoping the owner of some special property will come forward. An urn with ashes inside, was recently found in Tillsonburg off John Pound Road.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Longtime Toronto paramedic faces charges for misconduct inside Kitchener, Ont. strip club
A longtime member of the Toronto Paramedic Services is facing charges in relation to his conduct at a Kitchener, Ont. strip club.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Cambridge intersection
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
'Chaos' in Kitchener park as fireworks shot at large crowd and police
A 14-year-old is facing charges after fireworks were shot at people in a Kitchener park on Victoria Day.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm with winds topping 100km/h expected: Here's where and when
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 100 kilometres per hour winds that have the potential to produce a tornado.
-
Barrie intersection closure to disrupt traffic for 4 weeks
The ongoing road construction on Duckworth Street in Barrie will mean another intersection closure, disrupting traffic through the busy thoroughfare for roughly one month.
-
Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
Winnipeg
-
'Down about three feet': Lake Winnipeg water down significantly compared to years past
People who were out on Lake Winnipeg over the long weekend may have noticed it was different than usual. Water levels are noticeably lower as drought conditions continue for a second straight year.
-
Winnipeg trial to hear about letters admitted serial killer sent to inmate
Crown prosecutors are set to wrap up their evidence today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.
-
'Everything was stolen': Winnipeg community centre frustrated after break in at their batting cage
A Winnipeg community centre has been left to deal with the aftermath of a break in, which resulted in a number of items being stolen, including a pitching machine.
Calgary
-
Concerned UCalgary faculty, students write letter over 'brutal action' at protest
A group of concerned faculty, staff, students and alumni at the University of Calgary have written to the school's administration over its response to a protest held earlier this month.
-
Progress made on Calgary's housing strategy, but crisis worsening: report
Calgary city council will learn what impact its new housing strategy has had since being passed in September during an update on Wednesday.
-
Two men charged with murder of Calgary woman scheduled to appear in court
Two men accused of killing a Calgary woman and dumping her body outside the city are expected in court on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Owners of derelict residential properties cleaning up after new tax subclass introduced
The City of Edmonton says a new property tax subclass is helping in the cleanup of problem residential properties.
-
Opposition charges Alberta government knew of hotel use for assisted living patients at earlier date
Nearly two months ago, the Alberta government launched four investigations into a company that placed people in hospital awaiting assisted-living accommodations into hotels. Today, internal emails shared by the Official Opposition reveal both the province's health and social services ministries received a complaint about the firm, called Contentment Social Services (CSS), months earlier.
-
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
How to remove ticks and what to know about these bloodsuckers
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
-
'One more trophy to win': Warriors prepare for Memorial Cup
Tuesday marked the final practice for the Moose Jaw Warriors before they head to Saginaw, Mich. for the 2024 Memorial Cup.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. flag football team wins national championship
The long weekend proved to be a memorable one for members of the Team Saskatchewan U16 flag football team — they brought home some hardware from Kingston, Ontario.
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
How to remove ticks and what to know about these bloodsuckers
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Vancouver
-
Thousands without power in Metro Vancouver after wind storm
A wind storm that swept across southern B.C. Tuesday led to power outages for thousands of residents, with many still in the dark Wednesday morning.
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
-
Whitecaps lose 1-0 to Cavalry, but advance to Voyageurs Cup semifinals
The Vancouver Whitecaps are still alive in their quest for three consecutive Canadian Championships.
Vancouver Island
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
-
Political landscape shifting in lead up to B.C. election
Opinion polls continue to show a two-way race in the lead up to the next provincial election, as the BC Conservatives continue to cut into the NDP's lead and BC United's popularity is shorn away.
-
Cybercriminals threaten to leak London Drugs data if it doesn't pay $25M ransom
Last month’s cyberattack on pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs that forced the closure of all its stores in Western Canada was orchestrated by a 'sophisticated group of global cybercriminals' who are demanding a ransom—and say they’ll leak the company’s data if it doesn’t pay up.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.