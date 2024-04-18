OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man found with stab wounds in Ottawa's ByWard Market

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa police are investigating an evening stabbing in the ByWard Market.

    Police say officers responded to reports of a "suspicious incident" in the 100 block of York Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

    A 35-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News