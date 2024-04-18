Man found with stab wounds in Ottawa's ByWard Market

Ottawa police are investigating an evening stabbing in the ByWard Market.

Police say officers responded to reports of a "suspicious incident" in the 100 block of York Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.