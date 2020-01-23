OTTAWA -- A 43-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with voyeurism and committing an indecent act following an alleged incident in Kanata last year.

In a business at Kanata Centrum last May, two women noticed a man was staring them in a “suspicious manner,” Ottawa Police said in a news release.

The women reported the incident, and police said they discovered the man was filming the women while exposing his genitals.

Christopher Nelms has been charged with one count of indecent act and one count of voyeurism.

Police say they are concerned there could be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.