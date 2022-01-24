A 25-year-old Hastings County man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at two people late last Wednesday.

The incident happened on New Carlow Road around 11:30 p.m., Bancroft OPP said in a news release Monday.

The people were not struck or injured and the accused fled the scene afterwards.

On Sunday, police arrested the man in the Bancroft area.

Konner Brewitt has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and other gun-related charges.

He is due in court in Belleville, Ont. on Monday.

Carlow-Mayo Township is about 190 kilometres west of Ottawa.