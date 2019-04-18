

Ottawa Police have charged a man with attempted murder in relation to a shooting last year at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.

The shooting happened on Nov. 21, 2018 and left one man injured.

This week, police say they searched a home on Gillespie Crescent, near Uplands and Riverside drives, and found a handgun and ammunition.

Hussein Najdi, 27, is charged with attempted murder and also faces more than a dozen firearms-related charges.

He appeared in court Thursday morning.