Man charged in alleged road rage incident
A file image from a crime scene in Ottawa is seen.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 2:47AM EDT
A 21-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after an alleged case of road rage.
Ottawa Police say there was a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles travelling on Merivale Road Saturday night.
Police say the driver of one vehicle pointed a firearm at the occupants of the second vehicle.
Ahmed Atem Abdraman is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats, intimidation and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.