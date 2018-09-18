

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 21-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after an alleged case of road rage.

Ottawa Police say there was a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles travelling on Merivale Road Saturday night.

Police say the driver of one vehicle pointed a firearm at the occupants of the second vehicle.

Ahmed Atem Abdraman is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats, intimidation and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.