Man charged in alleged assault of child with autism
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:02PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:08PM EST
A mother says her worst nightmare was revealed when a secret recording showed her former friend watching her 8-year-old son, who has autism.
OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a man accused of assaulting a child who has autism.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca first reported the alleged assault on Jan. 23, after an incident was secretly recorded in a home.
Police interviewed the man shortly after the CTV News report.
Adam Wilkins, 36, of Gatineau, was arrested Thursday.
He is charged with sexual assault and assault.