Man banned from Canadian Tire caught shoplifting at Canadian Tire

A man whose probation conditions include a ban from Canadian Tire was arrested for shoplifting at a Canadian Tire in Brockville, Ont. last week.

Brockville police officers were called to the store on Parkedale Avenue on Friday around 6:30 p.m. about the 39-year-old man, who was allegedly cutting into packaging and then hiding the items.

When officers spotted the man, he "attempted to evade the arrest," police said in a news release.

Officers eventually cornered him and took him into custody.

"Investigation revealed that the male was on probation with conditions to abstain from attending a Canadian Tire Store," police said.

The items were all recovered. The man was charged with theft under $5,000.

He was also charged with failing to comply with his probation.

He was released on bail.