Man accused of stabbing snowbanks with a sword in Brockville, Ont.

A 24-year-old man is facing weapons and drugs charges after police responded to a call for a man stabbing snowbanks in Brockville, Ont..

Police received a call at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday about a man in possession of a sword and acting suspiciously in the area of Pearl Street West and Chancery Lane.

"It was described the male was stabbing snowbanks," Brockville police said in a media release.

"With excellent tactics used by the officers, the male was arrested without injury to anyone involved."

Police say officers found the man was in possession of a sword, two 12-gauge shotgun shells, a knife and a quantity of fentanyl.

The accused is facing charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition, possession of fentanyl and fail to comply with probation.