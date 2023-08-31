Man accused in Orleans explosion expected to plead guilty today

The man accused of causing an explosion in Orléans that destroyed several homes under construction on a February morning is due in court today, where he is expected to plead guilty.

A massive blast that sent a fireball into the air woke up east-end residents on Feb. 13. Windows near the blast zone on Blossom Pass Terrace were shattered and debris was spread over a wide radius. Twelve people were injured. People who lived nearby were forced out of their homes, some for months, only to return to damaged properties.

The Ottawa police arson unit took over the investigation in the days that followed the explosion.

In March, Kody Troy Crosby, 35, was charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson causing bodily harm, two counts of breaking and entering, as well as arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.

In court documents, police alleged Crosby broke into two homes under construction on Blossom Pass Terrace the day before the explosion and removed water heaters, but a natural gas line that was left open later ignited, causing the blast.

Crosby's lawyer Natasha Calvinho told the Canadian Press in July that he is extremely remorseful and wishes to take full responsibility.

A sentencing hearing is expected to follow.

--With files from The Canadian Press.