Man accused in Orleans explosion expected to plead guilty today
The man accused of causing an explosion in Orléans that destroyed several homes under construction on a February morning is due in court today, where he is expected to plead guilty.
A massive blast that sent a fireball into the air woke up east-end residents on Feb. 13. Windows near the blast zone on Blossom Pass Terrace were shattered and debris was spread over a wide radius. Twelve people were injured. People who lived nearby were forced out of their homes, some for months, only to return to damaged properties.
The Ottawa police arson unit took over the investigation in the days that followed the explosion.
In March, Kody Troy Crosby, 35, was charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson causing bodily harm, two counts of breaking and entering, as well as arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.
In court documents, police alleged Crosby broke into two homes under construction on Blossom Pass Terrace the day before the explosion and removed water heaters, but a natural gas line that was left open later ignited, causing the blast.
Crosby's lawyer Natasha Calvinho told the Canadian Press in July that he is extremely remorseful and wishes to take full responsibility.
A sentencing hearing is expected to follow.
--With files from The Canadian Press.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frustration mounts among public servants over unpaid benefits claims
Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public servants say they are seeing an increase in out of pocket expenses instead of better benefits coverage.
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say
A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people and squatters, killing at least 73 people early Thursday, emergency services in South Africa's biggest city said.
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
The Conservatives are solidifying their lead over the Liberals, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are neck-and-neck for preferred prime minister, according to weekly tracking from Nanos Research.
Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
Caught on cam: Rare weather phenomenon 'St. Elmo's Fire' seen in Florida as Hurricane Idalia touches down
The state of Florida was met with all sorts of weather conditions as Hurricane Idalia touched down, one of which was an extremely rare phenomenon known as St. Elmo’s Fire.
Idalia pummels Florida, frustration among public service workers, and Canada's housing bubble threatens a deeper recession. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Speeding train slams into railway workers on tracks at Italian station, killing 5
A speeding work train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy early Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.
Woman accusing ex-NDP MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault in Winnipeg goes public
The woman accusing former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault is going public, saying she wants to support others.
-
Nova Scotia students face housing crunch
“We know that there are students living in cars. We know there are mature students with kids that have nowhere to live, as well as students who are looking towards shelters or things like that in order to be able to study and have a place to live,” says Students Nova Scotia.
-
'Brings back memories of the past': Nova Scotian communities react to more rain and floods
It was anything but a beach day across much of the Maritimes on Wednesday, and many Nova Scotians are sick of the wet weather.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
-
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
-
Metro workers to vote today on second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area are voting this afternoon on a second tentative deal, which if ratified will end a more than month-long strike.
-
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
3 out of 4 overdose deaths in Montreal occur inside the home
Forget the cliché of the young drifter in an alley who dies of an overdose with a syringe in his arm: the current hecatomb of drug overdoses affects all age groups and all facets of society.
-
HEC Montreal has a new professor: Dominique Anglade
Former Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade will become an associate professor at HEC Montréal, the business school announced on Thursday.
-
Heavy police presence in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the area of Limberlost Lane in Mindemoya on Manitoulin Island on Thursday morning.
-
-
Northern Ont. man again charged with indecent exposure
A 31-year-old man from Elliot Lake has been charged following an incident Monday in a parking lot on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.
-
Closed loop, small scale flour mill takes off in Bruce County
When Angela Devitt started a small scale flour mill a couple of years ago, she thought she’d created a nice part-time job for herself.
-
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
-
EXCLUSIVE | New video shows moments surrounding fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kitchener man
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after controversy
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge yard
A Cambridge pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
-
'Not alright': children's advocate says new report reveals worsening living standards for Canadian kids
Quality of life for Canadian kids is getting worse by some counts, according to the sixth annual 'Raising Canada' report.
-
Bragg Creek search for human remains sees radar and K9 unit used
Police officers have been searching the land along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A, for the past few days looking for possible human remains.
-
Galt Museum exhibit celebrates Theatre Outre, Lethbridge's queer theatre company
A new museum exhibit is celebrating Theatre Outre, Lethbridge's leading queer theatre company for the past decade.
-
Saskatoon on track for record year for homeless encampments
The City of Saskatoon is calling on the province to step in and help with a growing housing crisis as the city experiences a record amount of homeless encampments.
-
MLA Don Morgan says protection of students is 'paramount' following pronoun policy protest
MLA for Saskatoon Southeast Don Morgan says that supports and protection of children in schools is "paramount" following backlash against the province's new pronoun policy.
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle multiple fires overnight
It was a busy night for Saskatoon’s fire department. They were called out to three significant fires Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
6 Lexus SUVs stolen in Edmonton between Tuesday and Wednesday: EPS
Police issued a warning to Lexus owners on Wednesday after six RX350 SUVs were stolen in Edmonton in the last 24 hours.
-
Coroner, policy experts push for expanded safe supply as drug toxicity deaths continue to climb
With British Columbia on pace to break the annual record for drug toxicity deaths again – drug policy experts and the province’s chief coroner continue to press for an expansion of safer supply alternatives.
-
'We have their attention': Joffre Lakes Park to reopen temporarily, B.C. First Nation's chief says
Joffre Lakes Park – where public access was shut down by two B.C. First Nations last week – will reopen over the Labour Day weekend.
-
Riders walk off Playland's Wooden Roller Coaster after mechanical issue
Riders were in for a surprise Wednesday when while chugging up the first hill, the Wooden Roller Coaster at Playland stopped.
-
'How many times do we have to fall': Regina houselessness crisis continues as more encampments dismantled
After another tent encampment was dismantled by police and fire Tuesday, some city officials are wondering where Regina's most vulnerable have to go.
-
'Ready to go': Dolegala prepares for Labour Day Classic Start following first CFL win
Jake Dolegala will be the Saskatchewan Roughriders' starting quarterback again this week following his week 11 performance that brought the Riders to a 34-29 victory over the Lions.
-
Sask. woman with terminal cancer seeks new home for 3 dogs
For many people, pets are like family. One Regina woman is asking for help to make sure her furry friends will be going to a good home due to her ongoing battle with cancer.