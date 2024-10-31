OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 person treated for life-threatening injuries after shooting in Quinte West area

    A 27-year-old Quinte West resident is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection to an overnight shooting in eastern Ontario.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Belleville Street in Frankford at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday. Frankford is located 12 km from Quinte West.

    Ontario Provincial Police say one person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    "Officers located the accused a short distance away, where he was arrested," OPP said.

    Police say the accused is facing charges of attempt to commit murder, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

    The suspect remains in custody.

