Man, 65, dies in ATV crash near Bancroft, Ont.

A 65-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash near Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Ramsbottom Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, Bancroft OPP said in a news release.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the driver as David McKnenna, 65, of Rockton, Ont., near Hamilton. The police investigation into the crash continues.