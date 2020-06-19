OTTAWA -- The Local Planning Appeals Tribunal (the Tribunal) has dismissed an appeal filed in an effort to stop plans for a Salvation Army shelter complex in Vanier on Montreal Road.

In a 100-page decision the Tribunal rejected the arguments brought forward against city council’s decision in support of the development of the shelter.

A group of community members challenging the project argued the shelter did not belong on a tradition mainstreet. Many had also said they did not feel proper consultation was done with the community in Vanier.

In January the Tribunal set aside 15 days for a hearing at Ottawa City Hall to hear the community’s appeal of Council’s decision to allow the facility to proceed.

"The shelter doesn't belong where they propose to put it," the lawyer representing a group of Vanier residents, Michael Polowin, had said at the time.

In 2017, Council approved the Salvation Army’s plans to build a new facility at 333 Montreal Road. Councillor Mathieu Fleury had previously introduced a motion for Council to reconsider the 2017 decision, but it was defeated by a vote of 12-10.

Friday, City Solicitor David White shared the memo with city council. White told members the only change required by the Tribunal is a minor amendment to the front yard parking requirements for the site.

The Tribunal found there was not “sufficient evidence to meet the burden imposed on them in these appeals to establish that the planning instruments before it did not represent good land use planning.”

More to come