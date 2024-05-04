Here's when it'll start to rain in Ottawa this Saturday

Though the temperatures are warm this Saturday, it’s going to be a rainy day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 23 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle today. It’s going to be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C at night.

The temperatures will drop on Sunday to reach a high of 15 C. Showers with a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast for the day. At night, we’ll have a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.

A sunny day is in the forecast to start the week. A high of 23 C and a low of 7 C are forecasted for Monday.

The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

"Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency says.

"Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond