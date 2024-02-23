Man, 60, found dead after house fire in Quinte West, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died in a house fire in the Quinte West, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

OPP, firefighters and emergency services responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at a residence in Kenron Estates on Heron Lane.

Kenron Estates, a mobile home community, is located about 10 kilometres west of Belleville and 280 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

A social media post by OPP says firefighters located the man inside and attempted to perform life-saving measures.

The man, who lived at the residence, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hastings County Paramedics.

A post-mortem examination is currently ongoing.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the OPP's Forensic Identification Services Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information or who may possess video of the fire is asked to contact the Quite West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477