    • 'Major injuries' after motorcycle, vehicle collide in front of Napanee high school

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious crash in front of Napanee District Secondary School on Friday Sept. 22, 2023. (OPP). Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious crash in front of Napanee District Secondary School on Friday Sept. 22, 2023. (OPP).

    Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with "major injuries" after a crash with a vehicle in front of Napanee District Secondary School.

    OPP responded to the collision on Belleville Road at Marilyn Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday.

    Police say the driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The investigation continues.

