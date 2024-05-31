Major collision with serious injuries closes all lanes on Highway 417 in west end

Ontario Provincial Police say a "major collision" involving three vehicles has closed all westbound lanes of Highway 417 at Palladium Drive and all eastbound lanes at Carp Road.

OPP told CTV News Ottawa that at least one person was airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Ottawa Fire Services said one person was extricated from a vehicle that had caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Four other people were transported by Ottawa Paramedics, according to Ottawa Fire Services. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to paramedics for more information about the condition of the injured.

On X, formerly Twitter, police said drivers should expect a lengthy closure.

"All lanes shut down west of Palladium. Highway to be shut down for several hours," police said.

Cars heading westbound in the Carp Road area were being directed onto the eastbound lanes through the emergency median.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.