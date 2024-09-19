Voters in Bay of Quinte elect Ontario PC candidate Tyler Allsop as new MPP

Voters in the Bay of Quinte riding in eastern Ontario have elected Ontario PC candidate Tyler Allsop as their new MPP.

Allsop won the byelection with 38.7 per cent of the vote, beating Ontario Liberal Party candidate Sean Kelly by just over 2,000 votes.

A byelection was called for the riding less than a week after Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith, Ontario's education minister at the time, resigned his seat in August. Smith had previously been the only person to represent the riding since its creation prior to the 2018 election. Before 2018, Smith had represented the Prince Edward—Hastings riding since 2011.

The riding includes Prince Edward County, the City of Belleville and the City of Quinte West, where CFB Trenton is located.

Voter turnout for the byelection was 38.5 per cent.

--With files from The Canadian Press