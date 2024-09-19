OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Voters in Bay of Quinte elect Ontario PC candidate Tyler Allsop as new MPP

    Voters at a polling station in the Bay of Quinte riding for a byelection. Sept. 19, 2024. (CTV News Toronto) Voters at a polling station in the Bay of Quinte riding for a byelection. Sept. 19, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    Voters in the Bay of Quinte riding in eastern Ontario have elected Ontario PC candidate Tyler Allsop as their new MPP. 

    Allsop won the byelection with 38.7 per cent of the vote, beating Ontario Liberal Party candidate Sean Kelly by just over 2,000 votes. 

    A byelection was called for the riding less than a week after Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith, Ontario's education minister at the time, resigned his seat in August. Smith had previously been the only person to represent the riding since its creation prior to the 2018 election. Before 2018, Smith had represented the Prince Edward—Hastings riding since 2011.

    The riding includes Prince Edward County, the City of Belleville and the City of Quinte West, where CFB Trenton is located.

    Voter turnout for the byelection was 38.5 per cent. 

    --With files from The Canadian Press

    Correction

    A previous version of this article identified Lori Borthwick as a respiratory therapist. While that was her job for many years, she has since retired. The article has been updated to clarify that fact.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News