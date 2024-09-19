OTTAWA
    • Man dies in hospital after shooting in Heron Gate area

    Ottawa Police say a man who was shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. 

    Emergency responders were called to the area of Walkley and Heron roads at around 7:40 p.m.

    Paramedics say the victim was treated for gunshot wounds before being taken to hospital in critical condition. 

    Police have not released any informaiton about the victim. There is no risk to public safety. 

    On social media, police say to expect a significant presence in the Herongate Mall area as the investigation continues. 

    This is Ottawa's 20th homicide of 2024. 

