Mainly sunny but cold in Ottawa on Friday

It will be sunny in Ottawa on Friday but you’ll want to bundle up if you’re heading outside because it will be a chilly start to the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of -1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 degrees this morning, and more like -5 degrees this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -10 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -15 degrees.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -7 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 degrees Saturday morning.

Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight.

There is snow in the forecast for Sunday. Expect cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of snow and a high of -5 C.