Mainly cloudy in Ottawa on Thursday, warmer weather on the way
It will be cloudy in Ottawa today, but a stretch of beautiful sunny weather will begin tomorrow.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C today.
There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.
The sunshine will arrive tomorrow – Friday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C.
Expect some cloudy periods tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 4 C.
It will be even warmer on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | McKenney and Sutcliffe to participate in final major debate of Ottawa's municipal election
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.
Judge to hand down sentence today in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts will hand down her sentence Thursday morning in the sexual assault case involving Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Procession and funeral today for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A procession and private funeral is being held today in Barrie for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
Police officials to testify before Emergencies Act inquiry
Officials from the Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to testify about their challenges overcoming the "Freedom Convoy" protests today at an inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark in large outage
Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark this morning amid a large outage stretching from Head of Chezzetcook and Musquodoboit Harbour to Little Harbour and Ship Harbour.
-
Some N.S. residents still without phone, internet services more than 3 weeks after Fiona
People living in Mill Lake, N.S., are frustrated they’ve been without phone and internet service since post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Nova Scotia legislation seeks to reduce impact of looming power rate hike
Nova Scotia's government is attempting to limit a proposed power rate increase sought by the province's private utility through legislative changes tabled Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Procession and funeral today for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A procession and private funeral is being held today in Barrie for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.
-
Judge to hand down sentence today in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts will hand down her sentence Thursday morning in the sexual assault case involving Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Video shows suspect arrested after shots fired at officers in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive video of a suspect being arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Legault to unveil new cabinet Thursday after big election win
Premier François Legault will unveil the new Quebec cabinet today during a ceremony at the national assembly. After winning 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.
-
Man and woman in their sixties killed in Ile Bizard: Montreal police
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
-
Q&A: PQ leader 'confident' he can sit in national assembly without swearing oath to King
A political dilemma is brewing in the Quebec legislature as some MNAs are refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III during their swearing-in ceremony. The PQ leader sat down with CTV News on Wednesday to discuss his party's position on the matter and what's next since the National Assembly has rejected his request.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory in Parry Sound – Muskoka area
For those travelling between northern and southern Ontario Thursday, lake effect snow bands off Georgian Bay have triggered winter weather travel advisories in the Parry Sound – Muskoka area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.
-
Judge to hand down sentence today in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts will hand down her sentence Thursday morning in the sexual assault case involving Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
London
-
Candidates debate how to make London safe for women
Candidates for London mayor squared off on how to make the city safer for women Wednesday night. Khalil Ramal, Sean O’Connel, Sandie Thomas and Josh Morgan were in attendance for the event at Kings University College.
-
Knights welcome back Mailloux
Logan Mailloux was back on the ice for the London Knights Wednesday night after the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens posted to social media that “The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Logan Mailloux to the London Knights in the OHL.”
-
One person in custody following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
One person is in custody Wednesday afternoon following an “extensive” weapons investigation involving a barricaded man that lasted almost 19 hours in Woodstock.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary's Road on Tuesday.
-
Business owner suffers “life-altering” injuries during robbery: Winnipeg police
A man in his 60s is in hospital with “life-altering” injuries following a robbery in Downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.
-
Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive
The Manitoba government is starting a review of personal and business taxes with the aim of becoming more competitive with other provinces.
Kitchener
-
Helicopter called in to assist with missing person search in Wilmot
A large search is underway in Wilmot Township for a missing person.
-
Concern piles up as Cambridge residents complain about ‘ridiculous’ mounds of dirt from construction project
Cambridge residents who live in homes that back onto the former Saginaw Golf Course say contractors are creating massive piles of dirt that aren’t only an eyesore, but also a possible health concern.
-
Puslinch Township Council officially changes Swastika Trail to Holly Trail
The process of renaming a controversial roadway has ended in a unanimous decision by Puslinch Township Council.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
Food prices skyrocket in Alberta with latest inflation numbers
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
Ukrainian aid fundraiser questions Smith's apology on Russian invasion comments
A former member of Alberta's legislative assembly and key fundraiser for war-torn Ukraine says he's skeptical about Premier Danielle Smith's apology for remarks she made about the country's conflict with Russia.
Saskatoon
-
'He was my right hand': Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Parking fees pricing Sask. couple out of medical appointments
Seniors from Radisson, northwest of Saskatoon, are considering cancelling vital medical appointments over the high cost of parking fees at Saskatoon hospitals.
-
Thieves stole truck from Sask. farm, fired at witnesses: RCMP
Pierceland RCMP are looking for thieves who stole a truck from a rural property and fired at two witnesses before getting away.
Edmonton
-
Stollery wait hits 17 hours, Edmonton ER doc says patients are dying in waiting rooms
A fresh alarm was sounded Wednesday over the amount of time Albertans are waiting to access emergency care.
-
'Toxic governance culture': Edmonton council erupts over secret shelter debate
Allegations were flying at Edmonton City Hall Wednesday after a document about how to fund services for homeless people was debated in secret.
-
West-end fire damages detached garage, overhead power lines
Power was temporarily disrupted for some west Edmontonians because of a fire Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Eby poised to become B.C. premier after Appadurai disqualified from NDP leadership race
The B.C. NDP's executive has voted to disqualify Anjali Appadurai from the party's leadership race, clearing the way for her opponent David Eby to become premier.
-
Politics, resources, or policy? Why B.C. may be dramatically underreporting COVID-19 deaths
As a fall wave of the pandemic appears to be building, infectious disease experts are warning B.C.'s risk is high and the government-reported number of COVID-19 deaths is misleading.
-
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
Regina
-
Award-winning study explores economic options for coal-reliant communities in southern Sask.
A group of consultants are being internationally recognized for their work in a feasibility study, exploring future economic opportunities for coal-reliant regions in southern Saskatchewan.
-
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
-
Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Mason Fine as quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.