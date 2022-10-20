Mainly cloudy in Ottawa on Thursday, warmer weather on the way

BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

Where home prices have increased the most in Canada

While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.

Police officials to testify before Emergencies Act inquiry

Officials from the Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to testify about their challenges overcoming the "Freedom Convoy" protests today at an inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far

Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.

