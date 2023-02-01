Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries in Ottawa on Wednesday
It will be a cloudy and chilly day in the capital on Wednesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.
There will be a 70 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a 30 per cent chance this afternoon.
You’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside – the wind chill will make it feel more like -23 this morning and more like -12 this afternoon.
Expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and an overnight low of -9 C.
Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -3 C. Flurries will begin tomorrow morning – expect a total snowfall amount of 2 centimetres.
It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour Thursday morning and the wind chill will make it feel more like -16.
It will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries tomorrow night. The polar vortex is set to arrive in Ottawa Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -28 C overnight.
Friday is set to be the coldest day of the year in Ottawa. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -22 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew County
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
BREAKING | Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
Systemic inequities are putting women's health and lives at risk: Heart and Stroke report
A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is highlighting 'significant inequities' in women's health care that is disproportionately affecting racialized and Indigenous women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and those living with low socioeconomic status.
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said.
Andrew Tate awaits ruling on appeal of detention in Romania
Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at a court in Bucharest on Wednesday to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention.
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Membertou, N.S.
Police in Cape Breton are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Membertou, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vacant home in Moncton significantly damaged by fire; 5th fire in city this week
Another fire has caused significant damage to a home in Moncton, N.B., this week.
Toronto
-
Suspect drives into Vaughan Mills mall before breaking in to store: police
A suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
-
Family slams 'unconscionable' actions of TD Bank after 95-year-old woman withdraws $10K in scam
The family of a 95-year-old Ontario woman tricked into withdrawing $10,000 in the middle of a major snowstorm said it's 'absolutely unconscionable' that bank employees allowed her to take out the money without contacting her power of attorney.
-
Service Ontario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver’s licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new Service Ontario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Montreal
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold snap coming as smog warning hangs over eastern Quebec
Large areas of southern Quebec are expecting strong gusting winds carrying snow and deep-cold temperatures heading into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Family slams 'unconscionable' actions of TD Bank after 95-year-old woman withdraws $10K in scam
The family of a 95-year-old Ontario woman tricked into withdrawing $10,000 in the middle of a major snowstorm said it's 'absolutely unconscionable' that bank employees allowed her to take out the money without contacting her power of attorney.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
London
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it's for good
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animals
Reptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
Winnipeg
-
New proposed long-term care standards call for better staffing, more direct care
New standards for long-term care homes are being rolled out across Canada in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the tragedies that unfolded during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
-
Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business
RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener school cancels Valentine’s Day in the classroom
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but at least one school in Kitchener is canceling the day of love in the classroom.
-
Service Ontario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver’s licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new Service Ontario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
-
WRDSB trustee takes issue with board’s public response to 'child abuse' claim
A Kitchener public school board trustee has released an open letter of dissent, arguing a recent communication to parents from the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) may have a “chilling effect” on those who may wish to voice concerns in public forums.
Calgary
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Connor Bedard-led Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary-area MP is questioning why the federal government spent almost $7 million last year for a quarantine hotel in the city that only 15 people stayed at.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A chilly start to February in Calgary heralds warmth this weekend
Warming substantially in Calgary by the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Saskatoon healthcare workers launch petition for safer parking
The Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents some Saskatoon healthcare workers, has launched a petition calling for safer parking.
Edmonton
-
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
-
Alberta promising campus changes amid university 'woke' free speech standoff
The Alberta government says changes are coming to further protect free speech on campuses as a former professor speaking out on so-called “woke” policies prepares for a showdown with the University of Lethbridge.
Vancouver
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigation
Disturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbers
The ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Nicole Chan coroner's inquest now in the hands of the jury
Following a week and a half of testimony from 34 witnesses, the jury in the coroner's inquest into death of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan began deliberating Tuesday.
Regina
-
No injuries after house fire on Robinson Street
No injuries were reported after a house fire late Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Robinson Street, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
-
World Hijab Day aims to educate others and end prejudice surrounding Muslim people
Women all over the world are invited to experience the Hijab on Wednesday thanks to a global movement started by a Muslim woman living in New York.
-
Sask. to spend more than $5 million to expand training for future healthcare workers
The Government of Saskatchewan is pledging to spend $5.5 million to create more than 550 spots for 18 post-secondary healthcare programs.