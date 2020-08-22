OTTAWA -- The Mackenzie King Bridge has reopened after Ottawa police investigated a suspicious package in the area.

Police told CTV News they were called to the area Saturday morning for a possible suspicious package. The bridge was closed to all pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists.

Both the Rideau Centre and the Department of National Defense connect to the bridge.

Police said in a news release Saturday morning that the pedestrian path along Colonel By Drive was also closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

No other details about the investigation were immediately provided.