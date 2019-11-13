

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA — LRT riders have reported fresh delays Wednesday morning on the $2.1 billion Confederation Line.

Riders packed the platform on the record-breaking cold morning but were quick to report delays on social media.

This is bananas, @JimWatsonOttawa - I would love to see you take the LRT EVERY DAY. And maybe feel the pain the rest of us do as we stand in -20 degree windchill waiting for buses and trains that don’t show up. #hellrt #jimstrainset #otttransit @jchianello @sarahmeaghang pic.twitter.com/Bjidn617o1 — Amy (@onemissamy) November 13, 2019

There is currently a 12 min gap between 2 trains ... (See picture) Nothing is reported by @OC_Transpo but there are delays. Yesturday evening, there were delays too and PA announcements in station but OCT remainded silent. They don't report delays anymore #ottnews #ottLRT pic.twitter.com/NNR2qKdrZm — Lambert (@colbeta_) November 13, 2019

Would love to see this happen. No official hold but 10 mins without a train at Blair both platforms packed pic.twitter.com/dUf6jl5uFt — Megan MacDonald (@MegMac92) November 13, 2019

And confirmed. Staff announced that we’re being held because of train traffic. Recorded message was bilingual but hot damn CLOSE THE DOORS. #octranspo #ottlrt — beka �� (@mcmenebek) November 13, 2019

A delayed launch? Is that why when I got to Hurdman, there were *two* trains there already? One left, full, and I waited for the second one to pull up. Got on, but then waited at Hurdman for quite awhile before it got going. — k. ����♀️ (@aboringbitch) November 13, 2019

OC Transpo has yet to issue any official word about the nature of the issue, but did reply to some customers who tagged them on Twitter, to say a train was set to arrive.

Hi André. We have a train arriving right now at BLA Platform 1. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 13, 2019