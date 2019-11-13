LRT delayed again on frigid morning commute; silence from OC Transpo
LRT Riders pack the platform at Blair Station Nov. 13, 2019 (Photo courtesy of Megan MacDonald / Twitter)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:35AM EST
OTTAWA — LRT riders have reported fresh delays Wednesday morning on the $2.1 billion Confederation Line.
Riders packed the platform on the record-breaking cold morning but were quick to report delays on social media.
OC Transpo has yet to issue any official word about the nature of the issue, but did reply to some customers who tagged them on Twitter, to say a train was set to arrive.