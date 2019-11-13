

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





There are structural changes at the top of the company that maintains the $2.1 billion Confederation Line.

In a memo, Rideau Transit Maintenance said it has made changes to senior leadership, effective Nov. 11, as “part of our commitment to continuously improving the daily service to the City and commuters.”

Rideau Transit Group CEO Peter Lauch will now serve as the interim CEO of Rideau Transit Maintenance.

Lauch has worked on the LRT project since 2013.

City of Ottawa Manager Steve Kanellakos said in a statement he is “hopeful that Rideau Transit Maintenance will bring forward solutions to quickly resolve issues that have been felt by residents across the city since the launch of full service in October.”