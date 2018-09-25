

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Mayor of Kingston says a long-time City of Kingston employee has died after an accident Friday, during the storms that swept across eastern Ontario.

“Darren Smith, a long standing city employee and Supervisor of Recreation Facilities, was killed in a tragic accident at his home this weekend,” Paterson said in a statement. “On behalf of Kingston City Council I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Smith’s family, he was struck by a tree.

“Strong winds from an Eastern Ontario storm system caused a massive maple tree near Darren’s home to fall, striking him down. With his 17 year old daughter Abby by his side, Darren tragically passed away shortly thereafter,” the page said.

“Darren was a thoughtful and devoted father, who always put his family first. In addition to his home life and his long career with the City of Kingston, Darren donated countless hours of his time coaching youth hockey in his community. Darren was a fiercely loyal man who cherished his friends and always carved out time to be a listening ear or be there for anyone who needed anything repaired, built or moved. He was a rock.”

Darren Smith had two children 17-year-old Abby and 19-year-old Jason, and was married to his wife, Diane, for 21 years. He also leaves behind his father and sister.