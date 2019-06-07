

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A man who was shot in the ByWard Market has died of his injuries.

The shooting happened late Friday night around 9:30 p.m. on ByWard Market Square between George and York streets.

Officers arrived to find a man in critical condition on the sidewalk. He was transported to hospital.

The victim of the shooting was 41-year-old Markland Anthony Campbell. Campbell was also known as Jahiant Janh. He was a member of the hip-hop reggae trio Half Size Giants.

Markland Campbell, 41 y/o Ottawa reggae and hip-hop artist aka ‘Jahiant’ gunned down Friday night in ByWard Market - friends and bandmates in Half Size Giants mourning his passing @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/POiLOlM9sK — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) June 8, 2019

Several witnesses described hearing two gunshots and seeing a yellow car speed away from the scene.

The shooting happened on a busy night in the Market, with many people out to watch the Toronto Raptors play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.