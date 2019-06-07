Local musician shot dead in ByWard Market
Markland Anthony Campbell has bee identified as the victim of Friday night's shooting in the ByWard Market. He was a member of the Ottawa hip-hop group Halfsizegiants. (Facebook)
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 10:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 1:25PM EDT
A man who was shot in the ByWard Market has died of his injuries.
The shooting happened late Friday night around 9:30 p.m. on ByWard Market Square between George and York streets.
Officers arrived to find a man in critical condition on the sidewalk. He was transported to hospital.
The victim of the shooting was 41-year-old Markland Anthony Campbell. Campbell was also known as Jahiant Janh. He was a member of the hip-hop reggae trio Half Size Giants.
Several witnesses described hearing two gunshots and seeing a yellow car speed away from the scene.
The shooting happened on a busy night in the Market, with many people out to watch the Toronto Raptors play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.