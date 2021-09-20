Advertisement
Live: Federal election results for the Ottawa area
OTTAWA -- The CTV News Ottawa team is keeping an eye on ridings in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec on election night.
Follow this page for updates from our CTV News Ottawa reporters and Multi-Skilled Journalists across the region.
Polls close at 9:30 p.m. and live election results should start coming in shortly afterwards. You can check the election results on the CTV News website.
Watch election night coverage on CTV
CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme is leading the network’s live election special CTV NEWS: ELECTION 2021.
The special will air on CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, CTV, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, and CTV.ca.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have regular updates on local races as winners are declared.
