OTTAWA -- Western Quebec remains painted Liberal red after the 44th general election.

The Liberals held on to all three seats in western Quebec on election night.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in western Quebec.

GATINEAU

Liberal Party incumbent Steven MacKinnon has been re-elected in the riding of Gatineau.

MacKinnon was re-elected for a third term with 49.7 per cent of the vote (as of 12 a.m.)

Bloc Quebecois candidate Genevieve Nadeau received 23 per cent of the vote, while Conservative Party candidate Joel Bernard received 10.8 per cent of the vote.

MacKinnon was first elected as the Liberal MP in the riding in 2015.

HULL-AYLMER

Liberal Party incumbent Greg Fergus will return to Parliament Hill for a third term.

Fergus was re-elected in the riding of Hull-Aylmer, receiving 52 per cent of the vote.

As of 12 a.m., Bloc Quebecois candidate Simon Provost received 15 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Samuel Gendron received 14 per cent of the vote.

Fergus was first elected as the Liberal MP for the riding in 2015.

PONTIAC

Sophie Chatel held on to the Liberal seat in the riding of Pontiac.

The Liberal Party candidate received 42.5 per cent of the vote to win the riding in west Quebec.

Conservative Party candidate Michel Gauthier received 21 per cent of the vote, while Bloc Quebecois candidate Gabrielle Desjardins received 16 per cent of the vote.

This will be Chatel’s first term as a Member of Parliament.

Incumbent Liberal MP Will Amos announced he would not be seeking re-election in the 2021 general election.