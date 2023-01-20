Light snow, risk of freezing drizzle in Ottawa

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

As Alec Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'

Film production and firearms experts say movie sets probably changed permanently when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the remote New Mexico set of the Western 'Rust' 14 months ago, leading to the announcement from prosecutors Thursday that Alec Baldwin and the film's weapons supervisor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter later this month.

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend by 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape, an official said Friday.

  • LIVE

    LIVE | Doug Ford in London on Friday

    Doug Ford will be in London on Friday. The Premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop,

    Doug Ford visits Windsor Regional Hospital on Jan. 19, 2023. (Travis Fortnum / CTV News London)

  • Police investigating crash in west London

    Emergency crews are on scene of a crash in the area of Commissioners Road west at Grand View Avenue. According to London police, Commissioners Road will be closed between Chestnut Hill and Grand View Avenue while the incident is investigated.

