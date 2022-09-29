Lifeguard shortage forces city of Ottawa to cancel 11 per cent of swimming programs this fall

A shortage of lifeguards has forced the city of Ottawa to cancel hundreds of aquatics classes this fall, leaving children and adults on the pool deck.

The city of Ottawa was set to offer 5,517 registered aquatics classes this fall at municipal swimming pools across the city.

However, a shortage of lifeguards resulted in 11 per cent of registered aquatics classes being cancelled.

"The City continues to experience shortages of lifeguards and swim instructors," Dan Chenier, Ottawa's general manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services said.

"These staff shortages are impacting most City pools and are not unique to our municipality or the recreation field."

Chenier tells CTV News Ottawa that where possible, people affected by cancellations were offered alternative options in classes with space.

Over the summer, the city of Ottawa was forced to reduce hours and cancel swimming classes at swimming pools and wading pools due to a shortage of lifeguards. Fifty learn to swim classes were cancelled by the city over the summer.

"The City has implemented several measures to maintain as many services as possible and is committed to bolstering training and recruitment efforts," Chenier said on Thursday.

"We have been operating lifesaving, lifeguarding and leadership courses at near full capacity to support the viability of our workforce and will reinstate programs if resources become available."

Chenier says qualified supervisory staff have been assuming operational on-deck roles, including as lifeguards and swimming teachers.

The city of Ottawa's career website has a listing for part-time lifeguards, with a salary of $15.414 to $16.627 per hour. The city is also looking for specialized aquafitness instructors, with a salary range of $28 to $37.89 per hour.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury told CTV News Ottawa in July that part of the lifeguard shortage was connected to low wages paid to lifeguards and the cost of becoming qualified.