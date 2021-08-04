GANANOQUE, ONT. -- Gananoque police say a 21-year-old man from Lansdowne, Ont. is facing charges in connection with damage to a rainbow Pride crosswalk earlier this week.

Police said a driver "intentionally conducted a break-stand and burn-out" over the painted Pride flag on Park Street at King Street East in Gananoque at around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance footage shared by the police service showed the driver stopping at the edge of the crosswalk, spinning their tires and then driving across the painted rainbow flag, leaving tread marks behind. The crosswalk had just been repainted following a similar incident only a week prior.

In a release, Gananoque Police said the suspect turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with mischief under $5000 and stunt driving. His driver's licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The man, who was not named in the release, is set to appear in court at a later date.