GANANOQUE, ONT. -- Gananonque police are asking for the public's help identifying a driver who damaged a rainbow crosswalk overnight.

In a news release, police said a driver "intentionally conducted a break-stand and burn-out" over the painted Pride flag on Park Street at King Street East at around 3 a.m. Monday.

"The vehicle appears to be a dark colored, newer Chevrolet Silverado with custom tires and black aftermarket rims," the police service said.

A video of the incident was shared by Gananoque police on their social media channels.

Police are also looking to speak to the witness who can be seen sitting on a bench nearby at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gananoque Police at 613-382-4509.