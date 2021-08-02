Advertisement
Police investigating 'intentional' damage to rainbow crosswalk in Gananoque, Ont.
A still from a video shared by Gananoque Police showing a driver accelerating over a painted Pride crosswalk at around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo: Gananoque Police)
GANANOQUE, ONT. -- Gananonque police are asking for the public's help identifying a driver who damaged a rainbow crosswalk overnight.
In a news release, police said a driver "intentionally conducted a break-stand and burn-out" over the painted Pride flag on Park Street at King Street East at around 3 a.m. Monday.
"The vehicle appears to be a dark colored, newer Chevrolet Silverado with custom tires and black aftermarket rims," the police service said.
A video of the incident was shared by Gananoque police on their social media channels.
Police are also looking to speak to the witness who can be seen sitting on a bench nearby at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gananoque Police at 613-382-4509.