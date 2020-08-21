Advertisement
Lanes reopen after transport crash near Kingston closes westbound lanes of Highway 401
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Kingston, Ont. are closed after a transport truck crashed, blocking the roadway. (Photo credit: Ben Cousins)
OTTAWA -- A stretch of Highway 401 westbound just west of Kingston has reopened after a tractor trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway Friday afternoon.
OPP say the transport truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, but it blocked both lanes of the highway, forcing drivers to make a detour to continue traveling west.
Drivers had to exit at County Road 4, to County Road 2 west to Palace Road and north on Palace Road to enter back on 401, an OPP release says.
OPP say a separate collision occurred on the 401 westbound east of Brandon Creek and west of County Road 4 involving a tractor trailer, a pickup truck hauling a trailer and two cars.
Four people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The roadway reopened at around 6:30 p.m., according to the OPP.