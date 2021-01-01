OTTAWA -- Ottawa's first baby of 2021 was born nine minutes into the New Year at the Montfort Hospital.

In a media release, the Montfort Hospital says Brandy McCann gave birth to Harlow Winter Margaret Bianco at 12:09 a.m. at the Family Birthing Centre.

The mother gave birth with the help of her midwife Celine Goodrich, and the support of her partner Bruce Bianco.

The Montfort Hospital says as is usually the case following a delivery with a midwife, the family left the hospital a few hours later.

After arriving at home, Harlow met siblings Payton, Marcus, Mason and Cormac.

Brandy McCann and Bruce Bianco received a gift basket on behalf of the staff of Montfort Hospital for delivering the first baby of 2021 in Ottawa.

Ottawa's first baby of 2020 was born at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, while the first baby of 2019 was born at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.