Lack of OC Transpo riders could prompt system overhaul
An ongoing lack of ridership could force OC Transpo to overhaul its entire system.
Downtown Ottawa streets remain quiet. Many federal public servants are still working from home. OC Transpo had projected ridership would peak to 100 per cent by the end of the year. Omicron changed all that.
From the beginning of 2022, the transit system had a deficit of nearly $18 million.
Over $4 million in revenue was lost during the trucker convoy, which affected transit service for more than three weeks.
“It kind of makes sense,” says transit rider Jacob Paulin. “A lot of jobs in town kind of went to online and at home and what not. So not a complete shock.”
OC Transpo is counting on the federal government to cover the $4-million deficit caused by the convoy closures.
Councillor Allan Hubley, chair of the city's transit commission, is calling for a major rethink to bus service in the downtown core unless ridership gets back to normal levels.
“We have to start looking at more mid- and long-term. And to me, even in the mid-term, even with the price of gas today, I don’t think we’re going to get back to the numbers that we had,” says Hubley. “It’s got to be in the local streets in Kanata, Stittsville, Barrhaven, Orléans. That’s where we’ll pick up ridership, and provide a better service to our riders.”
And as the pandemic drags on, some transit riders are not relying on OC Transpo as much.
“I would take it at least three times a week. It also depended on my classes,” says transit rider Rebecca Wieler. “Sometimes I would only take it twice if I could take the car instead because if I had a late night class I didn’t always want to take the bus.”
“This is my first time in two and a half years,” says Kirsten Wahl. “I’ve been working from home since May 17, 2020. I don’t even know if my bus pass still works to be honest with you.”
Andrea Recht still uses transit every day. She’s just not sure if all the new LRT construction is going to put them even more into the red.
“I see how the construction is going and I don’t know how they’ll ever recover from that,” says Recht. “But I do use it every day and I have no complaints. I take the train and the bus.”
The transit commission will receive a major report in June that will crunch the latest financial numbers, including the option of free transit. That report could set a new road map for the future of OC Transpo.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds and parks in Ukrainian town: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds, parks and in front of family homes in Irpin, a town she recently visited with the prime minister.
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Woman tells court Hoggard choked her during sex assault, making her fear for her life
An Ottawa woman told a Toronto court this morning that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard choked her hard enough to make her fear for her life as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room more than five years ago.
Putin is to blame for 'devastation' in Ukraine, Trudeau says upon return
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
NDP call for Liberals to follow through on disability benefit promise gets unanimous support
A push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter's permanent ban of former U.S. President Donald Trump should the Tesla CEO conclude his deal to acquire the social media company for US$44 billion.
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 350 hectares in size.
Toronto
-
Healthcare remains top issue for Ontarians but cost of living is gaining ground, survey suggests
Healthcare remains the top issue for about a quarter of all Ontario voters but inflation and the rising cost of living is quickly gaining ground as a major ballot box consideration, a new survey has found.
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six-month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Man who punched Montreal teen soccer ref -- a grandfather and ex-teacher -- apologizes
The man who was captured on video assaulting a teenage soccer referee has apologized, saying he's 'deeply pained' by his own actions and is seeking help. He said he's a grandfather, whose grandson was playing in the under-14 match, and a former teacher.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
-
Northern Ontario man guilty of murdering his brother, victim's estranged wife also charged
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
-
Business owners pick the Sault to build new lives
Two business owners from southern Ontario and British Columbia have relocated to Sault Ste. Marie to start up their businesses.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Londoners say there is one key election issue: Inflation
Southwestern Ontario has yet to be a hotspot for provincial party leaders to visit — but when they do come, they’ll learn there is one key issue on the minds of Londoners.
-
'This training is essential': RCAF Air and Marine Search and Rescue training continues in Elgin County
Those low flying red and yellow helicopters you’ve seen over Elgin County this week are members of the Royal Canadian Air Force continuing their search and rescue training.
Winnipeg
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
Manitoba confirms case of severe acute hepatitis in child
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.
Kitchener
-
New $72 million theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium
A piece of Kitchener history has been approved to be torn down.
Calgary
-
Calgary 'Walk for Freedom' organizer acquitted on charges of violating public health orders
A Calgary judge has acquitted a protest organizer on charges of breaking the province's public health rules brought in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
-
Police charge 3 in SAIT CTrain stabbing and assault
Calgary police have charged three people in relation to the April 27 stabbing and assault of a man at the SAIT CTrain station.
Saskatoon
-
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
-
'Mud up to the axles': Washouts leave truckers stranded in northern Sask.
A Saskatchewan trucking company had 11 truckers stranded in the north last weekend after washouts on Highway 905.
-
Sask. 'close to a breaking point' with lab tech shortage
The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science says there’s a shortage of lab tech workers in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Sohi calls out province on lack of funding; McIver says mayor may need 'a memory lesson'
Edmonton mayor of six months Amarjeet Sohi used his first state of the city address on Tuesday to call for the same thing from the provincial government it had demanded from Ottawa: a fair deal.
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
-
Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs
Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
Vancouver
-
Teens being swarmed, forced to kiss their attackers' shoes in bullying ritual, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police are warning about a "concerning trend" of teens targeting their peers for "humiliating and demeaning bullying rituals" which are filmed and sometimes posted online.
-
1 million British Columbians sitting on invites for COVID-19 vaccine booster
More than a million British Columbians are sitting on invitations to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, health officials revealed Tuesday.
-
Video surfaces of swarming incident; RCMP say minor assaulted near Surrey school
Surrey Mounties say a minor was assaulted and another arrested in an incident that appeared to be caught on camera last week.
Regina
-
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
-
Two arrested, firearm recovered during investigation into suspicious vehicle: RPS
Two Regina men are facing a total of ten charges after a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle they were driving, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Charleston Hughes signed by Riders
Charleston Hughes is back with the Roughriders after spending 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts.