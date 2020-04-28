OTTAWA -- The Ottawa and District Labour Council says it will mark this year's Day of Mourning for Workers Killed or Injured on the Job online.

With the COVID-19 pandemic prohibiting large gatherings, the labour council says the annual ceremony, which normally takes place in Vincent Massey Park, will be instead taking place on Zoom.

The ceremony is expected to last about 40 minutes. It starts at 12:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020 and will feature speakers and a minute of silence for all those workers affected by workplace injuries and deaths.

“We need to continue to mourn for the dead and to fight for the living, This includes ensuring that all workers are provided with PPE and the proper training to use it safely," said Sean McKenny, president of the Ottawa and District Labour Council, in a press release. "Our role as labour and indeed that of our elected officials, employers and the broader community is to ensure we strengthen health and safety for all workers. COVID-19 did not create this need rather it reinforced the necessity."

The virtual ceremony is open to all and can be accessed through https://zoom.us/j/99873231764

Flags across the city, including at Ottawa City Hall and on the Peace Tower have been lowered to mark the Day of Mourning.