'He did not deserve to die': Two Ottawa mothers launch new non-profit to tackle growing drug problem

After losing their sons to accidental drug overdoses two years ago, two Ottawa mothers are calling for reform and transparency into how drug laced deaths are investigated through their new non-profit.

"Natalie and I met in a grieving group. Together we've combined to share each other's grief and take the slow steps towards some kind of recovery of the loss of our sons," said Janet Tonks, co-founder of Trace the Lace.

Natalie Bergin and Tonks are two moms on a mission, creating the non-profit Trace the Lace, after the death of their sons in 2022, just months apart.

Bergin's son William was 21-years-old and Tonks' son James was 38. William died after taking what he thought was Xanax for anxiety, and for James, it was a lethal does of fentanyl.

"If my son knew what it was, he never would have taken it," said Bergin. "It's not an accidental overdose it's a suspicious overdose."

Tonks says her son James was compassionate and caring, saying he loved fashion and telling stories.

"We were so bonded that he was really like my buddy," she said.

Bergin's son William had a passion for flying and lived life to the fullest.

"He lived such a powerful life. He was kind to his friends and he believed in chasing your dreams," she said.

Together they are advocating for thorough investigations into laced drug overdoses and to hold drug dealers accountable. Bergin says there was no investigation into her son's death.

"He did not deserve to die," said Bergin. "After some research, I wanted to know why police aren't charging drug dealers, traffickers with murder, criminal negligence and manslaughter so that is what started Trace the Lace."

They are also calling for more government-funded treatment facilities for those struggling with addiction and changing the label of "accidental overdose," to "suspicious overdose," in order to assist in charges and convictions.

So far this year, more than 160 people in the capital have died of suspected drug overdoses according to Ottawa Public Health, although its unclear how many of those were the result of laced drugs.

But for Bergin and Tonks, it's not just about advocacy, it's about removing the stigma and providing support for grieving families.

"Let's not judge so hard on these people. They are somebody's child; they are somebody's loved one, mother, father, sister and daughter. We need as a community to stick together because together we can make a voice," said Tonks.

The non-profit is having a golf tournament fundraiser on Sept. 6 at Mountain Creek Golf Course to raise money. Registration can be found here.