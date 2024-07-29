Hot and humid start to the week in Ottawa

It is a sunny, hot and humid start to the new week in Ottawa, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Clearing overnight. Low 17 C.

Tuesday will be sunny. High 31 C with the humidex making it feel like 39.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Friday will be cloudy. High 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

Special weather statement for western Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Gatineau and western Quebec, warning of an "extended heat wave."

"A hot and humid air mass is currently affecting the province of Quebec. Humidex values of 35 to 39 are expected in the afternoon Monday and Tuesday," Environment Canada said.

"The nights will remain warm with lows of 18 degrees Celsius or higher. Despite a brief break in the heat Wednesday due to showers, the heat will return on Thursday with humidex values of near 40. Heat and humidity may also persist through Saturday."