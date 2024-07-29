Vehicle lands on its roof following crash in Ottawa's east end

Four people were treated for injuries after a vehicle ended up on its roof in a ditch in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a crash at the intersection of Rockdale Road and Russland Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival, Firefighters located the vehicle on Russland Road upside down in the ditch," the Ottawa Fire Service said on X. "A total of four occupants had made their way out of the vehicle and were not trapped."

Four people were treated at the scene and transferred to the care of paramedics.